Tandav makers apologise for 'hurting sentiments' | Oneindia News

The cast and crew of Amazon Prime Videos "Tandav" issued an apology Monday evening after cases were lodged against it; Stones were hurled at a BJP roadshow in Kolkata this evening after Mamata Banerjee pitched herself against Suvendhu Adhikary as a candidate from Nandigram; The Bombay High Court Monday said a media trial during the investigation of any case violates program code under the Cable TV Network Regulation Act.

This and more news at 9 PM.

#Tandav #AmazonPrimeVideos #Balakot