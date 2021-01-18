Police release mugging CCTV after pensioner’s attacker is jailed

Police have released CCTV of an 89-year-old woman being mugged at a bus stopby an attacker who was arrested and charged within hours.

Kirsty Moxon knockedher victim to the ground, causing the pensioner to hit her head and break herarm, in the lunchtime attack in Rotherham, South Yorkshire, on TuesdayNovember 17 last year.

The mugger, wearing a coat with a thick hood, wascaptured on a pub’s CCTV camera, running away from the scene with the victim’shandbag and walking frame.

She got away with £300 and also took the woman’sbank cards and car keys.