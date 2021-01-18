My Best Me discusses how plastics used in food storage & production can have negative health effects

It's just as we do each and every monday we like to spend a moment few minutes having a chat with her friend coach maurice saliba and my best coach maurice good morning good morning, you told us a lot of things over the past several weeks ago we can d to stay healthy.

One thing that's on the list you're avoiding kinds of plastics.

This kind of opened my eyes up.

I think it'll open yours as well ... exploit yes the first of all this, describe what the epa sav you if you world of wellness organization is concerned that were overlooking something very very important in this plastic cannot meet plastic innocence of just water bottles but i mean it's in our ocean.

It's in the seafood.

It's plastic that we use every day whether we put in the microwave in the open.

The concern is the plastic is disrupting the document system of our bodies and that regulate our hormone to the more plastic were exposed should live in an old house that had copper.

I pv pipes that's chemicals coming into the water to put up we heat up something in the microwave in a plastic container that's chemicals entering the body tha is affecting our hormone some of the side effects are pipe, diabetes, obesity, depression almost every symptoms that were struggling with on a daily basis may have to do really with plastic all around us, especially when we consume the products well and are doing some research on this.

We found out that there's more than one thousand check it out.

Of thousand chemicals that can disrupt the person's endocrine system, which ... winds up doing a lot for your body, even though it was you ha to see a politician ... absolutely.

And that's what we will no longer but in today's present when used a microwave using more plastic use class to dishes instead of using the plastic wrap around dishes in the microwave put a paper towel is the same bottle throughout the day that you drink water ou of once you finish with thrown away.

Don't use it the next day.

Don't leave it in the garments are outside so whatever you can do to prevent plastic being exposed he would have to consum some of the food that could be the reason why weight loss is not really happening, or leveled away.

We hope that there's more to it than just diet and exercise.

This all these chemicals in our bodies is preventing us from losing weight to give us an example of how other plastics may be affecting her bodies indirectly ... well, indirectly, would be for example the fish do not suggest that everybody download an app called seafood watch seafood watch is a free app but it tell you what you want fish that's coming out of the asian water because there's no regulations to pollutants in the water in the love the plastics and fish not all come to fish that we eat.

