Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Have a New Baby Boy.

Timberlake revealed the news in a video call with Ellen DeGeneres.

His name is Phineas and he's awesome.

And he's so cute.

And nobody's sleeping.

, Justin Timberlake, via 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show'.

But we're thrilled.

We're thrilled and couldn't be happier, very grateful, Justin Timberlake, via 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show'.

Timberlake said DeGeneres was "one of the first people outside of our immediate family that we told" about the new baby.

Timberlake and Biel got married in 2012.

They also have a 5-year-old son together named Silas