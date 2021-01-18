Fans gear up for Chiefs postseason run

We're just hours away from kickoff at arrowhead stadium for the kansas city chiefs post season run.

Good saturday evening thanks for joining us i'm ron johnson.

Today we talked to some fans along with businesses who saw huge numbers of traffic during last year's post season run, they all tell us what's in store this year.

<<ron johnson reportingahead of the chiefs' first post season game since going all the way last year, excitement is once again starting to build for somewe're all super excited herethe cheifs aren't the only ones trying to run it back this year, staff at rally house are also gearing up for another super bowl run.they say some popular apparel like kelce and mahomes jerseys are already flying off the shelves.

We have been trying to keep everything in stock and just trying to get everything moving, and then we just had christmas hit we've had lots of people buying lots of stuff and everything.

This time around things will look different, if you're planning on gearing up once again, masks along with social distancing will be part of the taskwanting to make sure everybody's safe while getting their gear together.rally house staff though, taking the pandemic in stride as its lead to masks and face coverings which could be the newest hot items for chiefs fans.so, we have all of these kinds we have the one i'm wearing in this red one right here, we have the gaiters and everything i know a lot of people are gaiter fans.

Speaking of fans, we spoke with them too, about where they're going to watch tomorrow's game.

This time last year saw bars packed with people celebrating the team, this year it sounds like there won't be much of a commute.

We're excited to watch the chiefs game, but we'll be watching it at home.we're kinda homebodies anyway, so all we'll do is get some popcorn and put it on the big screen and maybe have some beers or something.those usually swamped with the cheifs kingdom, say they've accomodated to meet the needs of a more socially distant fanbase we've had lots of traffic through our online storewe've been promoting our curbside assistance a lot if people want to, if they don't want to come inside we are more than happy to take the order out to them and then doordash has actually been really popular for us too.

However fans are planning to celebrate tomorrow, business looking to serve them say they'll be ready for another exciting post season run.

Rally house plans to improve their restocking proceedures this time around should the chiefs win the afc championship or go all the way, they remind people to check out their website for chiefs gear.