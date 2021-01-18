How Chiefs fans celebrate in-person during pandemic

Thanks chris, and of course chiefs fans were out at the stadium before kickoff ready to cheer their team to victory, we takled to some them right before the game about how they're not letting covid keep them away from celebrating with the team in person.

<<ron johnson reporting once again, a postseason run for the kansas city chiefs comes to arrowhead stadium.

And while so much has changed between this year and last, we still found fans with the same amount of enthusiasmwe're excited that we're able to actually comethis is our first game of the year, so last year's super bowl win, chiefs fans said their expectations for yet another great season were highi expected it at the beginning of the season so it's good to see them follow through, i expected it more than he expected it though, i expected it the most.

But with the team's follow through on those expectations also comes the things nobody expected this time around.covid-19 has impacted the way cheifs kingdom celebrates, for the die hard fans that still wanted to cheer their team on in person though it would take more than a pandemic to keep them on the sidelines.

Although it's not an ideal situation with covid, we're still so excited to be here, woo go chiefs.i think the chiefs have done a really nice job of managing what everyone's expectations are and still allowing us to come out and have a good time.

We're gonna be as loud and as proud as we always are, everybody is.

As monumental as it was to see them go all the way last year, this year's run could be even more memorable for fans because it creates a bright spot in the midst of a tough time.i'm just really proud of the chiefs for doing that, it gives us a break from that other stuff that's going on.

We can come out here doesn't matter where you're from, what your background is.

We can come out here and have a great time together and so i'm just really excited about that.

Stadium capacity was limited at the game as it has been all season long per nfl rules.

Thanks to today's win the team will host the afc championship game against the buffalo bills next sunday.