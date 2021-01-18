'Henne Given Sunday': Chiefs lose Mahomes in third quarter, hang on to advance to AFC Championship G

'Henne Given Sunday': Chiefs lose Mahomes in third quarter, hang on to advance to AFC Championship Game

The kansas city chiefs defeating the cleveland browns, 22-17, in the a-f-c divisional round this afternoon..

And it didn't look good for a while as the team's star quarterback was taken out the game for an injury ..

Chiefs fans all held their collective breath in the third quarter this afternoon..

As patrick mahomes left the game and entered concussion protocol..

On an option play in the third with the chiefs leading..

Mahomes tries to get the first down..

But tackled awkwardly... and is slow to get up..

Even stumbles... but reports saying it may not have been a concussion but more to do with his neck..

He didn't return to the game, but head coach andy reid says his quarterback is doing well..

And wanted to come back in the game... (sot, andy reid: ""he's actually doing very well.

I just talked to him and he's doing good.

We'll see how he is tomorrow, but right now he's feeling good."

) we should learn more about mahomes status for next sunday in the next few days...coming up later in sports..

I'll have the highlights from the chiefs divisional round victory..

And advancing to their third straight afc championship game..

Ron back to inches, so is football... because in either game, life or football, the margin for error is so small... i mean, one half step too late or too early and you don't quite make it... one half second too slow, too fast, and you don't quite catch it... al pacino's character in any given sunday said this... and today..

The chiefs and browns..

Came down to a game of inches..

And when you add up all the inches, well, it's the difference between winning and losing... afc divisional round... arrowhead stadium..

Baker mayfield and the browns in town..

Facing patrick mahomes and the chiefs...=== 2nd quarter..

6-3 kc... 2 and 19..

Mahomes finds travis kelce..

And kelce with space..

Goes over a defender... touchdown chiefs... 13-3 kc...=== early in the game..

Mahomes dealing with a toe injury...=== later in the 2nd..

16-3..

Game of inches..

Mayfield to rashard higgins..

Dives for the pylon..

Dan sorensen..

Knocks the ball loose..

It's a touchback..

Could've been helmet to helmet but no call... 19-3 kc at the break..=== third quarter..

Mahomes running the option..

This is the play he goes down on..

Reports saying mahomes doing well..

And chiefs optimisitic he'll play next sunday...=== so it's chad henne time..

After throwing a pick in the game..

Henne with a chance to ice this game..

3rd down and 14..

2 minutes to play..

Henne scrambles..

Dives for the first down..

Henne given sunday..

But just short of the first down..

Again game of inches...== so on fourth down..

The chiefs letting the clock roll..

What does andy reid and eric bieniemy draw up... backup qb..

Probably let the clock wind down... but the chiefs go for it henne to tyreek hill.

The chiefs..

Escape with the win 22-17... will host their third straight afc championship game... kq2's adam orduna with more from arrowhead... <<the kansas the win 22-17 over the cleveland came down to a fourth and one gutsy and unexpected play call reid/chiefs head coach: "we go through all of those the quarterbacks and those situation.

Fourth and one to know what do you want.

So that play there and my coaches were on board between mike upstairs they all did a great job with the spot with the calls they were spot on so it was a great job."point in the game was when patrick mahomes went out with concussion like chiefs veteran back up quarterback over and guided the chiefs to victoryhenne/chiefs quarterback: staff and the players here just brought a lot out of me and especially his success and he's helped me out more then i feel like i helped him and it's just a pleasure to why i play and i prepare each and every week to go out there and be the best me and just have fun with the guys."absense of patrick mahomes the chiefs said stayed the course and the game plan was unchanged sot travis kelce/chiefs tight end: "nothing really changed man we still had the fire in us and we knew that we could score points with chad and we could move the ball down the field with chad."sot andy reid/chiefs head coach: "our locker room is not going to flinch i mean they're tough that way.

Nobody got down there was nobody hanging their head or moping throughout the game.

Things didn't always go the direction we wanted it to go and the guys kept battling."

With the win the chiefs advance straight afc championship game as they buffaloe bills who beat the ravens saturday the initial reports indicate mahomes is ok.

Reporting at arrowhead orduna kq2 sports back to you in the the conference championships set for next sunday... aaron rodgers and green bay hosting tom brady and the buccanneers in the nfc at 2:05..

And then it's the chiefs, with probably patrick mahomes, we don't know yet for sure..

Hosting josh allen and the bills..

Kickoff set for 5:40...