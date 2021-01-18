Ajit Doval meets Sufi leaders to discuss their concerns over rise of radical forces

A delegation of All India Sajjadanashin Council comprising of 20 Sajjada Nasheens of prominent Dargahs of India met NSA Ajit Doval on January 18.

They discussed the current threats posed to peace and harmony in the country by radical forces.

"We came here regarding the basic problems being faced by Sufis.

Doval Sahib listened to us very patiently and we are confident that our grievances will be conveyed to the government," said Syed Nasiruddin Chishty, Chairman of All India Sufi Sajjadanashin Council.