'Our sincere apologies': 'Tandav' director Ali Abbas Zafar

After web-series 'Tandav' landed in major trouble, director Ali Abbas Zafar tweeted an apology note over the outrage.

Several FIRs have been filed against the makers of the web-series across country and the complainants cited "mocking of Hindu religious sentiments" as reason of their outrage.

Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, 'Tandav' stars Saif Ali Khan, Sunil Grover in prominent roles.