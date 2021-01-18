Phil Spector, Famed Music Producer and Convicted Murderer, Dead at 81

According to a statement made by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, .

Spector died of natural causes on Saturday.

In 2009, the famous music producer was convicted of murdering actress Lana Clarkson.

He was sentenced to 19 years to life in prison.

Prior to his conviction, Spector produced recordings by The Beatles, Cher, the Ramones, Ike and Tina Turner and more.

He was also inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and the Songwriters' Hall of Fame