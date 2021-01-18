Trump to Reportedly Issue Around 100 Pardons and Commutations Tuesday

According to three sources in Trump's orbit, .

The president is planning to issue the pardons and commutations on his last full day in office.

Everything is a transaction.

He likes pardons because it is unilateral.

And he likes doing favors for people he thinks will owe him, Source, via CNN.

White collar criminals, high-profile rappers and others are expected to be granted clemency.

At this time, Trump is not expected to pardon himself.

Advisers reportedly said it would make him appear guilty of something, particularly after the riots at the Capitol.

Many of the clemency actions are expected to be given to political allies and also revolve around criminal justice reform.

Dr. Salomon Melgen, a Florida eye doctor who was convicted of health care fraud, is one of the names expected to be included in the clemency list