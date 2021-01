Hancock: Vaccine rollout 'on track' and now open to over 70s

Health Secretary Matt Hancock says vaccine rollout is 'on track' with over 4 million people vaccinated so far.

Some areas have already vaccinated everyone over 80 and are now moving down the priority list to over-70s and the clinically extremely vulnerable.

Report by Etemadil.

