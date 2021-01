Priti Patel on support being provided to frontline police

Home Secretary Priti Patel says support is being provided to front line police officers to ensure they are safe, and that she is talking to the vaccine committee and health secretary to ensure officers are among those to receive a vaccine as soon as possible.

Report by Etemadil.

