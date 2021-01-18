Joe Biden to Rescind Keystone XL Pipeline Permit on First Day in Office

President-elect Joe Biden is expected to yank the permit for TC Energy’s Keystone XL pipeline as soon as he’s in office.

His transition team declined to comment, but three different sources have confirmed the news to 'POLITICO.'.

Kirsten Hillman, Canada’s ambassador to Washington, declined to confirm reports as well, saying that Canada was still in favor of the cross-border permit.

The Government of Canada continues to support the Keystone XL project … Keystone XL fits within Canada’s climate plan.

It will also contribute to U.S. energy security and economic competitiveness, Kirsten Hillman, via 'POLITICO'.

The Keystone pipeline has been a major point of controversy for a decade.

President Barack Obama delayed the project in 2015, which then-Vice President Biden supported.

During his first week in office in 2017, President Donald Trump revived the pipeline with a presidential memorandum.

Environmentalists have praised Biden’s reported plan to rescind the pipeline’s permit, saying he is showing “courage and empathy.” .

President-elect Biden is showing courage and empathy to the farmers, ranchers and tribal nations who have dealt with an ongoing threat that disrupted their lives for over a decade, Jane Kleeb, founder of Bold Nebraska, via 'POLITICO'.

On Sunday, TC Energy announced that the Keystone XL pipeline would be able to achieve net-zero emissions by 2023.