Rock Slide Sends Mountainside Into Lake

Occurred on January 13, 2021 / Harrison Lake, British Columbia, Canada Info from Licensor: "I work at the Bremner Trio Hydro Site, this slide was going for two days but mostly at night.

This video was taken at approximately 10:30 am from the Forest Service Road.

We are currently evacuated from the camp as they check and see the stability of the mountain."