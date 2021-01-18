Grant me Hope: 15-year-old Jimmy hopes to be adopted

Every Monday on WXXV we feature a child from Mississippi hoping to get adopted.

- every monday here on wxxv we- feature a child from mississipp- hoping to get adopted.- today we'll meet jimmy, a - fifteen year old who enjoys - staying - active and going new places.- take a look.- - 00:00:00 <> - my name is jimmy, i'm 15.

My- nickname is jj and i like my- spare time ride dirt- - - bikes and four wheelers, play - video games.- - - 00:22:00 <> - i love to eat pizza, macaroni,- pasta sometimes.- 00:31:00 <> - i grew up in gulfport like on - the beach and grew up hunting - - - - and fishing.

When i was little - would fix stuff and weld and- stuff, my dad use to do it so h- taught me how to do - it.

- 00:47:00 <> - if i could go anywhere i would- go to los angeles just to have- fun.

I like to play - - - - football and watch football.

My- favorite teams are lsu, saints- and alabama.- - - - 00:01:05 <> - if i was adopted in a family i'- feel pretty good cause i'm- actually free and i can - do a lot of fun stuff.

Where i- can live in another home that's- - - - a better place and i can- actually live with my childhood- and actually do my dream stuff - want to do.

- - - - 00:01:23 <> - my ideal family is when they- meet my needs and wants and the- love and care for - me- might go to halloween and pick- out trees and stuff for - christmas and get gifts for - - - - people.

We could go hunting and- fishing and do a lot of fun - stuff together.

I will respect- - - - them and do what they ask me to- do.

- - - if you would like to learn more- about adopting jimmy, call 601-- 359-4133.

- the mississippi department of - child protection services - - - website is www-dot-mdcps-dot-ms- dot-gov.- next monday at this time we wil- feature more children from- mississippi hoping to