Samsung Heir Off To Prison Once Again

The leadership at massive tech giant Samsung has been plunged into uncertainty.

CNN reports Samsung's vice chairman Lee Jae-yong is going back to prison once again, after being found guilty of embezzlement and bribery.

The Seoul High Court in South Korea sentenced the Samsung heir to 2 1/2 years on Monday.

In 2017, Lee was found guilty of bribery and other corruption charges.

He was sentenced to five years in prison at the time.

However, he strolled out of the slammer in less than a year.

That's when an appeals court threw out some of the charges and suspended his sentence.