Monday, January 18, 2021

MLK Day Celebration at Lynn Meadows Discovery Center

Credit: WXXVDT2
The folks over at the Lynn Meadows Discovery Center made sure Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I have a Dream” speech was brought to life.

- - "we cannot walk alone.

As we- walk, we- must make the pledge that we- shall always march ahead."- - the folks over at the lynn- meadows discovery - center made sure dr. martin - luther king jr's "i have a drea- speech" was brought to life.- the nonprofit childrens museum- celebrated the- life and legacy of dr. king wit- a variety of activities lined - up for the kiddos.- there was story time, plenty of- arts and crafts projects, and - lessons to learn at the - discovery center.

- also, all participants had the- chance to place a message - of peace on the rainbow tree of- life.

- organizers tell news 25 this- event shows how important it- is to spread love and unity at - young age.- - "the more the community re- - enforces that message of we are- all in this together, and what- we say and do - - - impacts the world that we live- in.

I think thats an important- message that we can be a part - of here at lynn meadows - discovery center and the- - - - community."

- the lynn meadows discovery- center is always- looking for volunteers when fun- events like this takes- place, and appreciates the- community for all of

