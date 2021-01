Far From Raising A Glass To The Bidens, The Trumps Are Raising Something Else

On the morning of January 20, 2021, Donald Trump and Melania Trump will depart the White House as President and first lady.

According to tradition and proper White House etiquette, the outgoing First Couple observes a number of protocols in the peaceful transition of power.

But the Trumps have no intention of doing so.

Rather than offering the hand of friendship, they will be raising their well-manicured middle fingers.