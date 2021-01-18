MSDH reports 1,457 new COVID-19 cases and three new deaths

The Mississippi State Department of Health has reported 1,457 new COVID-19 cases and three new deaths including one in Stone County.

- the mississippi state departmen- of health has - reported 1,457 new coronavirus- cases and 3 new deaths, - including - one in stone county.- the statewide total stands at - 253,932 cases and 5,524 deaths.- - - - lets break down the cases by- county in our area.

- hancock county has 2,734 cases- and 59 deaths.- harrison county is now at 13,50- total cases and 193 deaths.

- - - - jackson county has 10,407 cases- and 183 deaths.

- stone county has 1,436 cases an- 21 deaths.- - - george county has 1,993 cases - and 38 deaths.- pearl river county stands at- 3,297 total cases and 99 deaths- - - -