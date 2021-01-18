Mississippi making 'remarkable progress' with vaccinations

More than 100,000 Mississippians have received the coronavirus vaccine so far, and it's a number Gov.

Adding -- we are set to overtake north carolina, virginia and several other states over the weekend... the state health officer dr. thomas dobbs is also acknowledging the good news... he made this post on twitter saying "mississippi is making remarkable progress."

