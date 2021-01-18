Gov. Hogan, First Lady receive COVID-19 vaccine

WITH THE LATEST DATA SHOWINGMARYLAND SLIGHTLY BELOW THENATIONAL VACCINATION AVERAGE.AS HE GOT HIS SHOT... GOVERNORHOGAN REVEALED PLANS TO BOOSTTHAT NUMBER WITH AN UPDATEDVACCINE ROLLOUT.

WMAR 2 NEWS'SDON HARRISON HAS THE DETAION THE GOVERNOR'S PLANS.Nat: Wow, I didn't even feelthat&..

Track: That's GovernorHogan surprised by the ease ofhis covid shot.

The Governor,lieutenant Governor and theirwives along with Deputy HealthSecretary Dr. Jinlene Chanwere among the vaccine shotsgiven to Marylanders today.Governor Hogan says if we wantto get back to life beforeCovid, these vaccines areessential.

Sot: The only waythat we are going to return toa sense of normalcy is theseCovid 19 vaccines&.

TrackGovernor hogan and company gotthe Moderna vaccine... meaningthey'll all need to get asecond, booster vaccine shotin around four weeks.

Thevaccine rollout has lagged sofar in maryland, but as oftoday the state has sent outmore than 550-thousand doses.About 46 percent so far havebeen used.

The governor saysplans are in the works... toget that amount used.... evenhigher.

Sot; (gov) and the mddepartment of health and theMD national guard arecurrently working with countyhealth departments and privatepartners on the opening ofmass vaccination sites atcentral locations acrossMaryland.

Sot: Even thoughmany states have complainedabout receiving the vaccinefrom the feds, Governor Hogansays he feels very confidentabout the second round ofshots for Marylanders.

Sot:(Gov) We have a pretty goodplan and we are ramping thingsup but the second shots aregoing to be available and weare already, I don't know whatthe exact number is, as ofthis morning all the peoplewho got the first round arealready moving into the secondshots.

Track: The governor hadwarning for us.

Sot: This isgoing to take a long time,it's gonna take a great dealof patience and it's gonnatake a whole lot morevaccines.

Track: Phase 1-B canget shots today... but in justa week the vaccien floodgateswill open up even more.

That'swhen the state will expand toPhase 1-C.

