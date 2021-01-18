Local law enforcement hiring

////////// local law enforcement agencies are hiring.

That includes the "vigo county sheriff's office" ..

The "terre haute police department" ..

And ..

The "indiana state police."

Applications are being accepted *right now* for the state police.

The other agencies will start accepting them soon.

Some general requirements for "all" include... being at least 21-years-old ..

Having a high school degree or equivalent ..

And passing certain physical and written exams. sergeant ryan adamson with the terre haute police department mentioned another key skill.

"we're looking for people who do what is right, have empathy and sympathy for people, have good communication skills which is probably one of the most important things."

(:09) things."

(:09) if you're interested in applying to one of the agencies ..

We've made it easy for you.

"all of the information you need" is at wthi