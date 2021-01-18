New restaurants coming soon

A burger joint in Utica is opening next week, and a seafood restaurant in New Hartford is coming soon.

You about, locally.

Starting with the land.

If you're craving a big burger or a classic hotdog......rick's famous is opening up in bagg's square soon.

This is where ebag.

Rick's is brought to you by the owners of ocean blue.

Iopen.

And now to the sea!

Under construction in the new hartford shopping center is fresco fish.

Their website says they'll offer seafood dinners to go.

Fried, baked, sauteed and raw seafood.

There's also a create your own seafood pasta menu being advertised.

We'll keep you updated on an opening date.

Coming up-- bills mafia celebrates the team's latest