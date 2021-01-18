New restaurants coming soon

Skip to main content
A burger joint in Utica is opening next week, and a seafood restaurant in New Hartford is coming soon.

If you're craving a big burger or a classic hotdog......rick's famous is opening up in bagg's square soon.

Rick's is brought to you by the owners of ocean blue.

Under construction in the new hartford shopping center is fresco fish.

Their website says they'll offer seafood dinners to go.

Fried, baked, sauteed and raw seafood.

There's also a create your own seafood pasta menu being advertised.

We'll keep you updated on an opening date.

