Traveling Smithsonian exhibit coming to West Terre Haute

(WTHI) - A traveling national Smithsonian exhibit is coming to West Terre Haute.

"a traveling national smithsonian exhibit"..

Is coming "to west terre haute".

"the exhibit" is called "water ... ways".

It focuses on the environmental and cultural importance of water.

"the exhibit" will be at the west vigo elementary school conference center" in november.

It will tour through other hoosier communities "in the summer".

"each community" will receive "2"-thousand dollars to host programs about their community's relationship "to water".

