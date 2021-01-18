Man Stretches Airport Layover From Hours To Months

O'Hare Airport is the busiest airport in the world for takeoffs and landings, with pre-pandemic passenger numbers of 84.6 million per year.

And according to CNN, one man decided he wasn't just going to pass through on his way somewhere else.

Instead, he liked it so much that he lived there, undetected, for three months.

Aditya Udai Singh was arrested on Saturday.

He was charged with impersonation in a restricted area of the airport and theft of less than $500.

Prosecutors say Singh arrived at O'Hare on a flight from Los Angeles on October 19 and lived in the airport's security zone until his arrest.