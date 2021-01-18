Local Accounting Office Dealing With Changes

One local preparer is taking a unique approach with their customers this tax filing season.

Austin, and owatonna.

One local preparer is taking a unique approach with their customers this tax filing season.

C?

"*p?

"*a carmen pesc (plesh?

"*sh?

"* court) says he rochester office is planning to set up an outdoor shack for people to drive by and hand off their files.

That's good news?

"*it's a time when most appointments are done via phone or zoom.

The i?

"*r?

"*s tax payers cannot start filing until february 12th but taxes are still due april 15th.

No matter how you plan to go about it?

"*now's the time to prepare.xx we have to be ready to change our procedures you know.

We don't know what is coming next and were just ready to adapt to whatever needs to be done according to the i?

"*r?

"*s, y can expect a refund with