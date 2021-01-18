26th Annual 'We Have a Dream' Community Celebration

Martin Luther King Junior day is a day to remember the legacy of reverend king and commit ourselves to improving our communities.

March on til victory... music and poetry performances decorated the event remembering and honoring the lasting impact of dr. martin luther king junior.

One of the highlights ?

"* was a lie interview between local students and justice alan page ?

"* retired minnesota supreme court justice and former minnesota vikings hall?

"*of?

*- fame defensive lineman.

One of his main messages was encouraging but if you never learn to think critically, never learn to analyze a problem, think through a problem and come to some conclusion based on the facts in front of you, if you never learn how to do that, its awfully difficult, its awfully difficult to make progress justice page encourages any minnesota students of color who are planning to attend college in the spring to apply for a scholarship through the page education foundation.

