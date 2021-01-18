In Person Learning Through Pandemic

One Rochester school didn't make the switch and is keeping their case count low.

I'm at the rochester arts and science academy where they've done in person learning for the entire pandemic they have been able to do this because they've been able to create a safe environment for their students, staff and their families.

Kids can be carriers for germs and this is one reason many school switched to distance learning.

This school decided to create strict rules to allow them to continue in person learning.

Parent allison matthew she says it comes down to a routine.

"at the start of the day we take every students temperature.

But even before that at home we have the families go through a check list of symtoms to ensure that no one is symptommatic before they arrive at school.

They wear a mask all day, there is extra handwashing.

We do sanitizing of our classrooms. and i think really most importantly we've asked our families to be careful with the activities that they have outside of the home.

Matthews says the school matthews says they are gonna continue this model of learning until further notice and will make changes