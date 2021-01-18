Catalytic converters stolen from Carl's Furniture

The assistant manager at Carl's Furniture says four catalytic converters were stolen from delivery vehicles recently.

Catalytic converter stolen, locally.

This time -- four of them off the delivery truck's at carl's furniture, in new hartford.

Carl's furniture can't use their trucks now.... because without the catalytic converters....the trucks are extremely loud.

The company had to get rental trucks to make deliveries.

Catalytic converters contain precious metals....making them very valuable.

Mark schwenk assistant manager, carl's furniture 3:14:55 they took four from us.

That's quite a haul.

Now we've taken some steps.

We do have night vision cameras installed now so we got an eye on everything.

Hopefully this isn't going to happen again.

It's upsetting.

Carl's is offering 500 dollar cash reward.

Anybody with any information that leads police to an arrest on this.

You get 500 bucks.

Call new hartford police with information at 315-724-7111.

