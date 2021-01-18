Planned parent protest for in person learning

Getting kids back in the classroom

3 at five.

I'm katie lange./// some rochester parents say they want their students back in the classroom full time.

And they're planning to make their voices heard at a peaceful protest tomorrow.

Kimt news 3's annalise johnson shows us where it will happen.

She joins us live ?

"* annalise?

Katie ?

"* i'm here outside the edison building.

This is where around 50 to 100 or so parents ?

"* children ?

"* and other citizens will be gathering to protest for in?

"* person learning.

I spoke to jessica cruz ?

"* parent to a kindergartene r and a first grader... she says she and other protesting parents are concerned about the impacts of distance learning long term... such as children falling behind in their studies while learning from home ?

"* childhod obesity rates ?

"* mental health ?

"* and students who may not have support at home while learning from a screen.

She says they believe the covid?

"*9 data supports heading back to school safely.

My son, yesterday, said if he could get three wishes from a genie, the first wish would be that he could go back to school the protest begins tomorrow at 5:30 ?

"* the same time as the school board meeting.

Live in rochester annalise johnson kimt thanks annalise.

Also beginning tomorrow ?

"* pre?

"* through second graders will return to the hybrid learning model.

Grades three and up will continue distance learning.