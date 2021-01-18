Unity Breakfast calls for change on MLK Day

6pm-2021-01-18
WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN
Local organizations found new ways to celebrate dr. martin luther king junior day this morning.
The "decatur morgan diversity minority development association's" 28th annual "m-l-k day unity breakfast" was held virtually this year.
Speakers included governor kay ivey - state senator arthur orr - and mayor tab bowling.
Famous athletes such as john stallworth also spoke about the importance of education.
More than 20 students received scholarships worth as much as 3 thousand dollars apiece!
The theme for this years event was "diversity and inclusion" as the organization called for change in the
