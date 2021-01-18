Stimulus Scams

The IRS is warning the public about Stimulus Check scams.

Wave of covid-19 scams. crooks want to steal your stimulus money.

Be on the lookout for: text messages about stimulus checks that ask for bank account information.

Deceptive, coronavirus- themed emails or letters and social media messages that are used to obtain personal information.

"the irs is not going to email you, they're not going to text you and they're not going to call you and say hey give me your bank account information.

That's a scammer looking to steal your money."

If you think you may have come across a scam report it to the national center for disaster fraud.