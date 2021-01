Bills fans heading to Arrowhead

THANK YOU MATT...MANY BILLS FANSARE FOLLOWING TOROAD TO VICTORY....STRAIGHT TOKANSAS CITY THISWEEKEND..BUT THE PANDEMICIS MAKING THISPLAYOFF ROADTRIPA LOT DIFFERENT.7 EYEWITNESSNEWS REPORTERHANNAH BUEHLERSHOWS US WHAT ITWILL TAKE FORFANS TO CHEER ONTHE BILLS ON THEROAD..TRT:2:03OUT: TEST ON DAY 40842SOT: ON A SCALEFROM 1-10BILLSBY A BILLIONTHAT EXCITEDKRISTIN KIMMICK ISOVER THE TOPABOUT THE BILLSSOT: WE'RE NOTGOING ANYWHERETHE BILLS ARE BACKIN FACTTHEFOUNDER OFBUFFALO BILLSBABES WAS SOCONFIDENT THETEAM WOULD BEATTHE RAVENSAND THAT THEGAME WOULD BEHELD ATARROWHEADSTADIUM IN KANSASCITYSHE BOGUGHTTICKETS AHEAD OFTIMESOT: WE HAVE TOLIVE IN THISMOMENT ANDENJOY EVERYSECOND BECAUSEWE HAVE WAITEDSO LONGKIMMICK GREW UP ABILLS FANBUT HERDAD WAS A DIEHARD CHIEFS FANHE PASSED AWAYLAST YEAR AFTERSUFFERING ASTROKEAND SHE SAYS THISGAME HAS EVENMORE SPECIALMEANING TO HERSOT: WE ALWAYSTALKED ABOGUTGOING TOARROWHEADTOGETHERIF YOU'RE HEADINGTO KANSAS CITYTICKETS AREN'TCHEAPAT OUR LAST CHECKTHE CHEAPESTTICKET TO THE AFCCHAMPIONSHIPGAME IS A LITTLEOVER 1100 DOLLARSPLUSTHE 17THOUSAND FANS INTHE STADIUM WILLBE SET UP IN PODSFOR SOCIALDISTANCING..SOTICKETS ARE SOLDIN PACKS OF 2-4IF YOU'RETRAVELING BY AIRTICKETS ROUNDTRIP WILL COST YOUA LITTLE OVER 400DOLLARS ANDTHEY'RE GOINGFASTSOT: LAURRIELOVULLOI HAVE CHILLSWHEN YOU SAY ITI'M ON CLOUD NINELAURRIE LOVULLOAND HER HUSBANDJOE ARE HEADINGTO KC TOOTHEY RECEIVED THETICKETS AS A GIFTFROM A FRIENDSOT:THE PAIRGOTENGAGED AT A BILLSGAME AND HADTHEIR WEDDINGPICTURES TAKEN ATONE BILLS DRIVEJOSH ALLEN ANDOTHER PLAYERSSTOPPED BY TOCRASH THEIRPHOTOSTHEY SAY THIS IS AONCE IN A LIFETIMEEXPEREINCESOT: WILL FILLWITH COVID-NEWYORK HAS STRICTTRAVEL RULESFANS WHO TRAVELTO KANSAS CITYAND ARE THERELONGER THAN 24HOURS WILL NEEDTO GET A COVID-19TEST BEFOREHEADING BACK TONEW YORKTHAT FAN THENMUST QUARANTINEFOR THREE DAYSAND ON DAY 4 GETANOTHER COVIDTESTIF BOTH TESTS ARENEGATIVE THATPERSON IS THENOUT OFQUARANTINEHANNAH JOINS USLIVE..HANNAH THERE ARESOME BIGDIFFERENCESBETWEEN BUFFALOAND K-C... BOTH INTHE STANDS ANDTHE RULES FORTAILGATING.YEAH ASHLEY INBUFFALO THEREWERE ONLYBUFFALO FANS ATTHE PLAYOFFGAMESBUT THIS WILL AVE17,000 FANS BOTHCHIEFS AND BILLSFANSAND THAT'S MORETHAN DOUBLE THEFANS THAN WEREAT BILLS STADIUMTHESE PAST TWOWEEKENDSALSO---YOU CANTAILGATE ATARROWHEADSTADIUMBUT YOU HAVE TOSTICK WITH YOURPODAND NO ONE ISALLOWED AT YOURTAILGATE OTHTHAN TICKETEDFANS