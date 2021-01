Governor says Mississippi marks COVID-19 milestone

SIMMONS IS LIVE AT FIVEGETTING YOU ANSWERS ON WHATTO EXPECT.

THE GOVERNOR TALKING TOUGHSAYING SOME 30 THOUSANDPEOPLE WILL GET SHOTS THISWEEK...AND MORE THAN 31THOUSAND NEXT WEEK.HE ALSO ANY PROBLEMS WITH THEHEALTH DEPARTMENT ANDSCHEDULING HAVE NOW BEENWORKED OUT.STATE LEADERS ANNOUNCINGTODAY THAT THE APPOINTMENTPORTALS ONLINE CAN HANDLE 6THOUSAND PEOPLE AT ANY ONESECOND.HE SAYS , AS OF THIS PASTWEEKEND, THE STATE REACHED100 THOUSANDVACCINATIONS...AND THEPACE WILL PICK UP IN THEWEEKS TO COME.REEVES WAS CRITICAL OF THESTATE'S EFFORTS TO GET THESHOTS ...OUT LAST WEEK INWHAT APPEARED TO BE AMISCOMMUNICATION WITH THESTATE HEALTH DEPARTMENT.THEY SAY THAT HAS NOW BEENWORKED OUT AND THECHALLENGES NOW IS SIMPLYGETTING THEIR HANDS ONVACCINE.<NOTHING SHOCKS ME ANYMORE.BUT WE SHOULD NOT HAVESIGNIFICANT ADDITIONALISSUES MOVINGFORWARD..WITH MORE LINESAND MORE PEOPLE TOCOMMUNICATE.

I CANNOTPROMISE ZERO WAIT FOREVERYBODY BUT I CAN PROMISLESS OF A WAIT..