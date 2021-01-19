MLK Day community cleanup in Gulfport

In honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, one community organization is calling not only for the celebration of his life’s works, but honoring him through a community cleanup.

News 25's lorraine weiskopf- has more.

- - 'a day on, not a day off' that'- the slogan for this community - cleanup as individuals- gather together to utilize a da- set aside for honoring the- life and legacy of dr. martin - luther king jr. the event - organized by extend a hand help- a friend, - 'unify the city that's the best- way i say it and what's the - better way to do it then a- meal and cleaning up the city.

- say we shouldn't wait till- someone gets out- there to do it."- individuals met up around 7am o- the cold monday morning to- spend their day off giving back- - - - to their community.

There were- plenty of gulfport's finest - patrolling the streets for- trash.- "we had about 20 volunteers - today and they got up on this - cold crisp day to help- - - clean up the community and it - makes me proud."- the cleanup crew visited- multiple areas within gulfport.- for many this is the first mlk- day cleanup they've participate- in.

- normally i spend it with family- and usual we go to the martin - luther king jr parade - - - - by this year we decided to o- some community service to give- back to the - - - - community - "tis makes a positive impact an- the most exciting part for me i- that there's some kids- out here that are doing a great- job small ids teenager and some- big kids like me out here - working"- many kids making the most of- their day out of the classroom,- - - - just don't ask if it was- planned"- "nooooo!

Until we he said we- getting paid 20 dollars each- then we wanted to come" - "well not really but it was fun- anyway" - but for many waking up early on- an off day is a small sacrifice- to honor a man that dedicated - his life fighting for equality.- " it makes me proud because of- him we all live in peace."- - - a community coming together in- unity one piece of trash at a - time.

- in gulfport, lorraine