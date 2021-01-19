The Locker Room at the Coast Coliseum is taking it a new level

The clock is ticking down until the Locker Room opens at the Coast Coliseum and Convention Center in Biloxi.

- the clock is ticking down until- the locker room opens for - business at the coast coliseum - - - - convention center in biloxi.- it's far from your typical- locker room - machado - mah-shod-oh - patano is the firm the coliseum- commission hired- to oversee the demolition of th- old hockey locker room site - - and the construction of this- new facility and game - changer.- news 25's toni miles gives us a- behind-the-scenes look at - the new vip locker room.- - "living on a prayer!"

- a lot of businesses are living- - - - on a prayer during this - pandemic, but some-like the - coast coliseum & convention - center - are taking it a step - further, letting their faith- light - the way as they invest in the - future - as seen here in the- biloxi-based facility's latest- addition - the locker room, a - vip access area, soon to open - and with a lot on tap.- michelle menningmann, assistant- executive director, mississippi- coast coliseum & convention - center: "you're going to have - your own private- space, so once you get access t- this space, you're going to hav- your own- restrooms, your own private bar- you're going to have draft beer- options.

You can- come and go as you please.

We - have arcade games in here which- are a whole lot - - - - of fun."- coast coliseum leaders say the- nearly $1-million dollar- project,- funded in part by restore act - funds, is a sound investment- that- will pay off in the long run, - generating revenue across - the board here in south - mississippi.- matt mcdonnel, director,- mississippi coast coliseum &- convention center: "the buildin- is an older facility.

It's 43 - years old.

It takes a lot to- stay competitive in - this industry.

New facilities i- alabama, the florida panhandle- have all really created - - - - competition for us, so we have- to rise above and create more - experiences for our - guests.

That's really the - process that went into- developing the locker room."- toni miles, news 25: "it's the- final countdown as they put the- finishing touches - on the locker room.

This wall - will feature headline - entertainment and - sporting events the coliseum ha- hosted over the years."

- matt mcdonnel, director,- mississippi coast coliseum &- convention center:- "currently, we are searching fo- a picture of luciano pavarotti,- the highest grossing- act in the history of the - building.

We've got pictures of- elton john, cher, lynard- - - - skynard."

- michelle menningmann, assistant- executive director, mississippi- coast coliseum & convention - center: "who we've had on the - stage in the arena, - we want to get in those photos- ticket collages and put on the- walls.

They'll be - great conversation pieces."

- in biloxi, toni miles, news