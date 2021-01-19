Pruitt out amid NCAA investigation

10 people fired on the tennesee football staff today including rainsville native, jeremy pruitt.

This is a result of multiple potenial ncaa recruiting violations.

Pruitt spent the past three seasons at the helm of the vols football program.

Chancellor donde plowman says all ncaa violations happened during pruitt's tenure.

These violations include level 1, the most severe, and level two offenses.

So pruitt doesn't get any of his buyout since he was fired with cause.

Plowman says as the head coach, it was pruitt's responsibility to make sure his staff complied with ncaa rules.

Coach pruitt hired and was repsonsible for monitoring all nine employees who were issued termination letters today.

Based on what we know, coach pruitt did not promote an atmopshere of complience, and/or monitor the acitvities of the coaches and staff who reported to him kevinsteele takes over as acting head coach for the vols.

Steele was hired last week as a defensive assitant after bryanharsindidn' retain him on auburn's staff.

Steele played at tennesee back in the late 70s, and has coached in knoxville before.

Steele isn't the only one from auburn who switched to a different shade of orage.

Big katbryant announced saturday he committed to tenneseee.a big reason for that, sheltonfelton, who coached bryant in high school and was tennesee's outside linebackers coach, but felton was one of the two assistants fired today along with pruitt.

Dan- question: so lynden who is waiting in the wings to coach the vols?