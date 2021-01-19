Short film honors MLK's legacy in the Rogue Valley community

The group Southern Oregon MLK Day hosted a short film and FB Live discussion about Dr. King's legacy and what people in the Rogue Valley can learn from it.

Today--many will commemorate the federal holiday by participating in a day of service -- just like the two men did while alive.

M-l-k day -- celebrated each year on the third monday in january--became a national celebration on january 20th, 19-86.

It was signed into law by then president ronald reagan.

Today the southern oregon m-l-k day committee premiered a short film on dr. king's book, "why we can't wait."

The film reflects on doctor king's leadership during the 1960's civil right's movement.

It also highlights how the issues king identified are still problematic today.

The m-l-k day committee is challenging people to make a difference, starting with reading king's book -- "why we can't wait."

"these disturbing events have bolstered our resolve and the pressing urgency of dr. king's nonviolent tactics, his calls for unity, and his unwavering committement to positive change for all people.

We're convinced more than ever that the time is now, that we truly cannot wait any longer."

Today's presentation was followed by a facebook live discussion, featuring two 1960's civil rights