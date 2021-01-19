More Vaccine Doses Expected in Morgan Co.

We start tonight with team coverage across north alabama on the start of phase 1-b of covid-19 vaccination distribution.

That means first responders and people over the age of 75 now have access to the vaccine!

We start with waay 31's grace campbell on how many people got the vaccine today -- and when one vaccine clinic expects to get more doses to administer.

Dan, i'm currently at john hunt park in huntsville where about 300 people received the covid-19 vaccine.

But over at the morgan county health department about 300 people received the vaccine as well!

The morgan county health department is expecting to receive 1,000 more doses of the moderna vaccine tomorrow morning.

They plan to administer 300 doses every day this week.

You can get the vaccine by making an appointment.

But they are also accepting walk-ins while supplies lat.

A spokesperson with the alabama department of public health wants to remind everyone to be patient with them.

Judy smith, adph northern district: "please be patient.

Please know that we're committed.

Please know that we're not going to give up, we're in this with you and we're going to keep going as long as necessary in order for those that need and want a vaccine, to have that vaccine.

So, just hang in there, keep doing the things you need to do, and we're in it with you."

Smith says their goal is to vaccinate 15 hundred people by the end of the week.

Reporting live in huntsville, grace campbell, waay 31 news.