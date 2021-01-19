How far have we come since the 'I Have a Dream' Speech?

Rochester's Diversity Council Board President says there's still systematic inequalities that carry on and have an influence on how we function as a society.

Today is a day when we remember the famous "i have a dream" speech.

One question being asked is how far have we really come?

Says we have made progress, but we have a long way to go.

It's important to remember martin luther king junior's words ... and live them each day, the diversity council says.

Erickson says the city of rochester has been intentional about focusing on diversity and inclusion.

She says the city has done a lot of work to give everyone a voice, create positions on the county and city level, and by encouraging non profit organizations to step in and create conversations.

Rochester is the only city in the u?

"*s according to erickson ?

"* to be part of the intercultural cities program.

The program ?

"* based in europe ?

"* reviews policies making sue diversity is managed positively and that it's impacts are there's still systematic inequities that still carry on and have an influence in how we function as a society.

Those systematic inequities happen in policies and laws and things like that that are then reflected in how we are experience in this society.

Erickson says we as a city need to make sure there are diverse voices at the table ?

*- and we continue having conversations about equality and diversity.

