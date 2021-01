Prakash Parv 2021: Preparations underway at Takhat Sri Harimandir ji Patna Sahib

Ahead of 354th birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh, preparations are underway at Takhat Sri Harimandir ji Patna Sahib also known as Harimandir Sahib in Bihar.

The celebration is also called as Guru Gobind Singh Parkash Utsav or Prakash Parv.

The auspicious day of Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti will be celebrated on January 20.