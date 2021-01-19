DeKalb Co. Vaccine Phase 1B Rollout

On having another vaccination clinic.

Tomorrow morning - seniors in dekalb county will be able to get their coronavirus vaccine without even getting out of their car.

Waay31s sierra phillips is live at the northeast alabama agri- business center in rainsville where officials worked all day to get set up.

Sierra, what do seniors need to know when to get vaccinated?

Take a look at this map it shows the traffic pattern around the argi-business center-- you can see it wraps all around the building and even goes right through it.

Emergency management officials tell me the most important thing people headed here to get their shot need to have tomorrow-- is patience.

Clifton- "come prepared for 2 hours, bring something to drink, bring a snack."

A big turnout is expected for tuesday's drive-thru vaccine clinic.

Posey "if our phones are any indication of how many people will be here tomorrow its going to take some time to get everyone through."

I met up with anthony clifton and michael posey from the dekalb county emergency management office as they worked to set up tuesday's clinic.

They told me their phones have been constantly ringing with calls from seniors wondering how they can get their shot so--- clifton- "we've done everything we possibly can to try to think of things--- problems that could come up."

That includes law enforcement ready to direct traffic and a set plan for how that traffic will move through the center.

Clifton says there are at least 500 vaccines available for health care, law enforcement and seniors over the age of 75 and..... clifton- "we'll give out shots until the vaccine runs out."

Now if you're planning is to get here as early as possible-- you may want to re- think it.

Anyone showing up here before 7am will be turned away and law enforcement will be here all night to make sure that happens.

Reporting live in rainsville sierra phillips waay31 news.