Teens with anxiety, depression may benefit from peer confidants at school

Three-quarters of parents in a new national poll think peers better understand teen challenges including depression and anxiety, compared to teachers or counsellors in the school.

The majority also agree that peer support leaders at school would encourage more teens to talk with someone about their mental health problems. These are findings to C.S.

Mott Children's Hospital National Poll on Children's Health at Michigan Medicine.

"Peers may provide valuable support for fellow teens struggling with emotional issues because they can relate to each other," says Mott Poll Co-Director Sarah Clark, M.P.H.