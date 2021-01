Rumble In The South Pt 1

HOME NOW TOO HIGH SCHOOL HOOPSJACKSON PREP STARTING OFF THERUMBLE IN THE SOUTH PREP TAKINGON THE ADS.YOU SEE THIS AT MISSISSIPPICOLLEGE AND PICK IT UP IN THEFOURTH QUARTER TRAILS BY EIGHTCAM RENT TRYING TO DIG THEM OUTTHE WHOLE SCORES THERE AND CHECKOUT THE MOVES STEP BACK NAILS TOSHOT DAD TAUGHT HIM THAT HE HASA CITY WAS PLAYING STALL BALSAMPREP NEED TO HIT ALL.RASHAD SLATE GOOD THING TO LOOKTHE LUKE SIEGRIST AND HE CANSHOOT HIS SECURITY THERE ANDPREP TRAPPED LATE IN THE GAME.IT COST SOME TURNOVER BALL.FOR YOU AS YOU CITY.THAT’S WHAT HAPPENS HERE.IS YOUR QUERIES CALL THEM INTOTHE BALL THE FREE BASKET AND HEHAS A CITY THEY TAKE DOWN PREP41 234 NEXT UP FOREST HILL THEHILL BATTLING OAK GROVE AND ITWAS THE JAMIE MITCHELL SHOWSTARRING -- OFF.HE GETS THE STEAL THE PIGMENT ISGOING TO TAKE THIS COAST TOCOAST ON WHAT’S GOING TO STOPTHEM SEE STEP THROUGH AND HE’SABLE TO HIT SHOW OFF THESTRENGTH THERE.IS HE GETS THE BASKET TO GO.HE REALLY DOES IT ALL AS YOU’LLSEE MORE IN DEFENSE JUST GETS TOSTEAL NOW.HE’S GOING TO GET THE BLOCK OGROVE HAD TROUBLE ON OFFENSE INTHE FIRST QUARTER MITCHELL.DID HE AGAIN SCORING FROMOUTSIDE HANGING THE TRIPLE?HE’S DANGEROUS IN TRANSITION ASWELL.GEORGE MARSHALL IS GOING TO GIVEMITCHELL THE ALLEY-OOP ANDMITCHELL GOING TO LAY IT INFOREST HILL WINS IT COLESWINDELL 47 245 GET THE WIN ANDNEXT UP HEART.BILL ACADEMY TAKE IT ON DEVONCARTER IN FLORENCE AND ROUTE.THE BACK CARTER WAS HITTING SOMECRAZY SHOTS BABY.THE BEST KEPT SECRET IN THEMETRO.HE DRIVES DOWN THE LAME SOMEHOWGETS THAT RUNNER TO THE GO JUSTGOING IN ALL DAY FOR CARTERJALEN MCNAIR HAD A GOOD DAYOFFENSE AS WELL FOR FLORENCE 14POINTS TWO OF THEM ON THE ELBOWHARTFIELD WAS MISSING THEIR STARPLAYER JOSH WILL LEAD TODAY.SO THEY RELIED ON JONATHAN LUCASTHE MCNEESE STATE COMMIT VIC MANHITS THE THREE, THREE, BUT DEVONCARTER WAS TOO GOOD THOUGHT STOPHERE.37 POINTS WAS NAMED THE GAME’SMVP AND CHECK OUT HOW GOOD HE ISAND TRANSITION 37 POINTS FOR THEMVP FOREST WHEN 6