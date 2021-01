Guliani Realized Why He Can't Defend Trump

In a chat with ABC News Rudy Giuliani said he would not be able to represent President Trump during his second impeachment trial.

That's because he himself is a witness in the case.

Giuliani appeared with Trump at the January 6 "Save America" rally.

At that rally Trump is alleged to have incited an insurrection, and called for "trial by combat." It was widely expected that Giuliani would head up Trump's impeachment legal team.