Tuesday, January 19, 2021

Singing River Health System offering new drug and alcohol treatment in Gulfport

Credit: WXXV
Singing River’s Gulfport hospital has announced a medical detox program to help patients in Harrison County who are struggling with addiction.

- singing river's gulfport- hospital has announced a- medical detox program to help - patients in harrison county - who are struggling with - addiction.- the health system's 'new vision- drug and alcohol- treatment service began it's- first day of operation today.

- a team of medical professionals- at the hospital will help peopl- in an - in-patient hospital setting for- a wide range of addicitons, - from alcohol use to drug and- opioid addictions.- hospital administrator tiffany- murdock says the new- vision program started at the - pascagoula hospital, but has- expanded due to the need for a- program in harrison county.

- - "so we started in pascagoula bu we- thought with harrison county, - the population being so large - that we could now have the- hub here at singing river - gulfport and then still offer i- across the coast in regards to- - - - those patients that need this - service."

For more information about the- new vision treatment- program, you can visit singing- river's website or call 912-292- 0023.

-

