Singing River Health System offering new drug and alcohol treatment in Gulfport

Singing River’s Gulfport hospital has announced a medical detox program to help patients in Harrison County who are struggling with addiction.

For more information about the- new vision treatment- program, you can visit singing- river's website or call 912-292- 0023.

