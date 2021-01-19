Shelter employees receive donation from local restaurant owner

Scott Schulman, owner of Broadway Heights donated gift cards to all 30 employees at The Torres Shelter in Chico.

One chico business owner -- putting out a small gesture to shelter workers who have been working to help fight homelessness in chico.

New at 5 - thirty -- action news now reporter krisitan lopez shares this story.

Kristian: the 30 employees here at the torres shelter received a 25 dollar gift card to broadway heights and they tell me it feels really nice to receive some recognition.

Janine gomez/staff member: the fact that the employees are getting recognized is a really big deal here.

People work so hard.

Patricia acevedo/staff member: it's definitely heartwarming.

Scott schulman/owner of broadway heights: we've seen what's going on in chico, it's hard to watch.

And anytime someone comes up with a good idea we want to support it.

And we thought it would be a nice way to say thanks to the people who work here and are trying to take care of this or at least help with this problem of homelessness.

Joy amaro/ executive director: around homelessness.

The topic is controversial that sometimes its hard to come to work knowing that everyday is another challenge and just being recognized is huge and it will go along way.

Kristin cooper/board member: the recent activities are a small snippet of the illustration of what they do all the time.

Day in and day out.

Janine gomez/staff member; for the restaurant owners to support us during covid, and these hard times, economically, it's overwhelming emotionally and we are just so grateful.

Kristian: right now the torres shelter is getting ready to welcome about 20 new guests.

These were people who were living at the encampments at bidwell park but have been in quarantine at a local hotel.

Reporting in chico kristian lopez action news now coverage you can count on.

Schulman says business at his restaurant has remained steady and he has been able to keep all of his employees.

