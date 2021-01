Paltrow 'Vagina Candle' Blows Up In Woman's House

Gwyneth Paltrow's company Goop sells a $75 candle called "This Smells Like My Vagina." The Sun reports that the candle exploded in a woman's home.

Jody Thompson said the candle "emitted huge flames" before her and her partner, David Snow, "threw it out the front door." People on social media have created memes reacting to the incident.

They're also criticizing Paltrow's alternative wellness company.