Tupelo motorcade symbol of Martin Luther King Jr.'s dream

A group called the Modern Beautician's Club sponsored the event, which was themed “Continuing the Dream.”

One of those events that happened took place in tupelo.

A group called the modern beautician's club sponsored a massive motorcade that drove throughout the city.

Wtva's wayne hereford is live outside the v-f factory outlet where the motorcade started.

He explains why the organization decided to hold the motorcade in the first place... the modern beautician's club held the motorcade the modern beautician's club held the motorcade under the theme 'continuing the dream".

There were other groups like the 4-h club that took part.

Participants said , given the times that we are living in, martin luther king's dream of a better world is more important than ever.

"and we'e excited to continue to fight inspite of all the oppession ,in spite of all of the racism , in spite of everything that is going on the dream still lives."

The reverend dr. jeffrey gladney of tupelo says that members of the modern beautician's club attend his church.

He says the motorcade is a symbol of progressively moving forward even in an age of coronavirus and poltical upheaval.

"we're fighting for future generations .

We're excited about the inauguartion , we're excited about he events here in the city , we're excited about mlk day becoming a continual reality."

"this is a day that we never thought about seeing that we would have an insurrection at the white house and that america would turn on itself.

Its a day that no one saw coming.

Monroe ivy lives in tupelo.

He recorded the motorcade to post on his facebook page.

He too wants to leave something for the younger generations to come.

"i think its very important that the younger generation know about the struggle of the sixties which i was just being born i was about five years old at the death of dr. martin luther king.

And i grew up in the mississippi delta where it was very segragated."

"with the 2020 pandemic, i think its time for all of us to come together and put aside the racial tensions that we have."

The modern beautician's club gave out two five hundred dollar scholarships to local students and honored local minister charles pinson with an award.

Reporting live in tupelo wayne hereford wtva nine news.